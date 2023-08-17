82.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Seizure blamed for SUV crash on Buena Vista Boulevard

By Staff Report

A driver suffered a seizure moments before crashing his sport utility vehicle Thursday morning near Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The 35-year-old Leesburg man was driving a white 2015 Nissan Rogue at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard when he suffered the seizure and lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of this Nissan Rogue suffered a seizure prior to a crash in the median on Buena Vista Boulevard.

He crashed into a SECO-owned light pole in the median of the roadway. The crash also damaged irrigation equipment.

The man was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

