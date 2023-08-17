Seizure blamed for SUV crash on Buena Vista Boulevard

A driver suffered a seizure moments before crashing his sport utility vehicle Thursday morning near Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The 35-year-old Leesburg man was driving a white 2015 Nissan Rogue at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard when he suffered the seizure and lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He crashed into a SECO-owned light pole in the median of the roadway. The crash also damaged irrigation equipment.

The man was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.