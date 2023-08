Sumter County has reimbursed Community Development District 9 for a neighborhood sinkhole repair.

The sinkhole appeared this past September in the 3100 block of Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina.

It was determined that the sinkhole was located in the right of way owned by Sumter County.

The CDD 9 Board of Supervisors on Thursday learned that they have been reimbursed by Sumter County in the amount of $113,721 for the sinkhole repair.