Thursday, August 17, 2023
Unchecked bad behavior at our pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Checking IDs is a joke! Gets worse every year!
These idiots continue to bring their boom boxes for all to hear their music!  We need to see police checks and for sure, the men in the white cars who just drive around and hide for the most part!
It’s a disaster and getting worse by the day! Ten years ago all was good. Cards were checked. But not now! Many thugs are in our pools now, no IDs, etc. Boom Boxes are everywhere in the pools areas! This needs to be fixed!

Jack Nall
Lauren Villas

 

