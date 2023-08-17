82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 17, 2023
type here...

Village of Sabal Chase sex offender jailed after failure to register

By Staff Report
Joseph Vito Izzarone
Joseph Vito Izzarone

A Village of Sabal Chase sex offender has been jailed after failure to register an address.

Joseph Vito Izzarone, 50, who lives at 825 Folsum Place, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a pair of registration violations.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office notified local law enforcement that Izzarone had been staying “intermittently” at a home in Holiday in Pasco County. He never registered the address, where his red 2022 Kia Sportage had been spotted. Acting on the information, deputies arrested Izzarone at his home in the Village of Sabal Chase.

Izzarone was convicted in 2008 in Palm Beach County on charges of traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual offenses and use of a computer to lure a child to engage in sexual conduct.

As a result of Wednesday’s arrest, Izzarone was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Izzarone had been arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile crash in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unchecked bad behavior at our pools

A Lauren Villas resident says there is too much mischief unchecked behavior going on at the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden has turned this country upside down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp woman who loves her country is horrified at what President Biden has done to America.

Outsiders bragging about slipping into The Villages

A Village of La Reynalda resident says that outsiders have bragged about the methods they use to slip into The Villages to use the amenities.

We should have to use Villages IDs to open pool gates

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for cracking down on violators at the swimming pools.

Those who sold the out-of-compliance homes should pay the price

A reader from Ocala contends the real estate agents who facilitated the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages should be ones who pay the price. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos