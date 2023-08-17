Village of Sabal Chase sex offender jailed after failure to register

A Village of Sabal Chase sex offender has been jailed after failure to register an address.

Joseph Vito Izzarone, 50, who lives at 825 Folsum Place, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a pair of registration violations.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office notified local law enforcement that Izzarone had been staying “intermittently” at a home in Holiday in Pasco County. He never registered the address, where his red 2022 Kia Sportage had been spotted. Acting on the information, deputies arrested Izzarone at his home in the Village of Sabal Chase.

Izzarone was convicted in 2008 in Palm Beach County on charges of traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual offenses and use of a computer to lure a child to engage in sexual conduct.

As a result of Wednesday’s arrest, Izzarone was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Izzarone had been arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile crash in The Villages.