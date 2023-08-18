87.3 F
The Villages
Friday, August 18, 2023
By Staff Report
Donald “Dan” Lynch, age 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 while under the care of hospice.

He was born and raised in The Bronx, New York by the late Daniel and Sarah Lynch. Dan worked as a UPS driver for most of his career and also for Reader’s Digest. He was also a proud veteran of The United States Army and served from 1954-1956. He married his neighborhood sweetheart Louise on August 15, 1959 and were married for 64 years. He and his wife relocated to The Villages, Florida in 1999.

Dan enjoyed camping, bowling, golf, and most of all fishing/crabbing. He was a member of The American Legion Post 347 and took part in The Honor Flight.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Lynch; sons, Daniel Lynch (Colleen) and Keith Lynch (Samara); sister, Rosie Young (tom); grandchildren, Jeremy, Tyler, Troy and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Liam, Madelyn and Rory.

He preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen, Joan and Mary.

Date and time of service is to be determined.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to The COPD Foundation, https://www.copdfoundation.org/ or Cornerstone Hospice, https://cornerstonehospice.org.

