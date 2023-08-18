87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 18, 2023
type here...

Driver with suspended license jailed after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Robin Lee Click
Robin Lee Click

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Robin Lee Click, 57, of Lake Panasoffkee, was driving a blue Honda sedan at about 5 p.m. Thursday southbound on County Road 470 when she was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy learned during a traffic stop that Click’s license has been suspended for failure to pay court financial obligations. She is also on supervised release and one of the conditions of her release is no driving.

Click was arrested on a charge of driving on a suspended license. The arrest was considered a violation of her probation, therefore she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Unchecked bad behavior at our pools

A Lauren Villas resident says there is too much mischief unchecked behavior going on at the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden has turned this country upside down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp woman who loves her country is horrified at what President Biden has done to America.

Outsiders bragging about slipping into The Villages

A Village of La Reynalda resident says that outsiders have bragged about the methods they use to slip into The Villages to use the amenities.

Photos