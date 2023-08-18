Driver with suspended license jailed after caught back behind wheel

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Robin Lee Click, 57, of Lake Panasoffkee, was driving a blue Honda sedan at about 5 p.m. Thursday southbound on County Road 470 when she was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy learned during a traffic stop that Click’s license has been suspended for failure to pay court financial obligations. She is also on supervised release and one of the conditions of her release is no driving.

Click was arrested on a charge of driving on a suspended license. The arrest was considered a violation of her probation, therefore she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.