To the Editor:

In response to Ms. Silver’s letter please look at the facts:

Violence – Fact: Homicides are higher in all Red states over Blue states since the beginning of this century. Fact: How many people were killed while Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol at the encouragement of Trump. Fact: Now there are violent threats against the Washington,D.C. judge and jurors in Georgia. Wonder where that originated?

Foreign policy- This is the same Trump who praised Putin while Russia was invading Ukraine. He wouldn’t have ended the Ukraine war. At least not with comments like that. Remember in 2019 NATO leaders were caught laughing at Trump. He’s a world respected leader?

US national debt- Fact: The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office. He even promised to pay off our debt. Wow! Yes, the economy was humming along under Trump. But at a price. Remember the 2017 tax cut that enriched the wealthy and hurt our tax revenues. And that added to our national debt.

Lies or truth- Do you want me to go on about his election lies/fraud? The fact checker counted over 30,000 lies Trump made while he was in office.

Can’t the Republicans come up with someone other than Trump that I might even vote for. Because this country is , in my opinion, in a morality crisis. And we’d be so much better off without Trump. And yes, I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws.

James Dockham

Village of Hadley