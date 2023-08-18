87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 18, 2023
type here...

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to Ms. Silver’s letter please look at the facts:
Violence – Fact: Homicides are higher in all Red states over Blue states since the beginning of this century. Fact: How many people were killed while Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol at the encouragement of Trump. Fact: Now there are violent threats against the Washington,D.C. judge and jurors in Georgia. Wonder where that originated?
Foreign policy- This is the same Trump who praised Putin while Russia was invading Ukraine. He wouldn’t have ended the Ukraine war. At least not with comments like that. Remember in 2019 NATO leaders were caught laughing at Trump. He’s a world respected leader?
US national debt- Fact: The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office. He even promised to pay off our debt. Wow! Yes, the economy was humming along under Trump. But at a price. Remember the 2017 tax cut that enriched the wealthy and hurt our tax revenues. And that added to our national debt.
Lies or truth- Do you want me to go on about his election lies/fraud? The fact checker counted over 30,000 lies Trump made while he was in office.
Can’t the Republicans come up with someone other than Trump that I might even vote for. Because this country is , in my opinion, in a morality crisis. And we’d be so much better off without Trump. And yes, I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws.

James Dockham
Village of Hadley

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Unchecked bad behavior at our pools

A Lauren Villas resident says there is too much mischief unchecked behavior going on at the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden has turned this country upside down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp woman who loves her country is horrified at what President Biden has done to America.

Outsiders bragging about slipping into The Villages

A Village of La Reynalda resident says that outsiders have bragged about the methods they use to slip into The Villages to use the amenities.

We should have to use Villages IDs to open pool gates

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for cracking down on violators at the swimming pools.

Photos