Impaired driver arrested after traffic stop near Morse Gate in The Villages

An impaired driver was arrested after a traffic stop near the Morse Gate in The Villages.

Purcell Lee Corbin, 40, of Wildwood, was driving a Chevy Avalanche at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he ran a traffic light at Lake Sumter Landing at Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy followed the vehicle to Morse Boulevard at County Road 466 where a traffic stop was initiated.

Corbin appeared to be “very sluggish” and the “distinct odor of burnt marijuana” was detected coming from his vehicle. He struggled through field sobriety exercises, leading the deputy to conclude that Corbin was driving impaired. He refused to provide urine or breath samples.

An inventory of his vehicle turned up a bottle containing 13 Clonazepam pills. It did not have a prescription label. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Corbin was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.