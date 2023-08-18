84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 18, 2023
type here...

Impaired driver arrested after traffic stop near Morse Gate in The Villages

By Staff Report
Purcell Lee Corbin
Purcell Lee Corbin

An impaired driver was arrested after a traffic stop near the Morse Gate in The Villages.

Purcell Lee Corbin, 40, of Wildwood, was driving a Chevy Avalanche at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he ran a traffic light at Lake Sumter Landing at Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy followed the vehicle to Morse Boulevard at County Road 466 where a traffic stop was initiated.

Corbin appeared to be “very sluggish” and the “distinct odor of burnt marijuana” was detected coming from his vehicle. He struggled through field sobriety exercises, leading the deputy to conclude that Corbin was driving impaired. He refused to provide urine or breath samples.

An inventory of his vehicle turned up a bottle containing 13 Clonazepam pills. It did not have a prescription label. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Corbin was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Unchecked bad behavior at our pools

A Lauren Villas resident says there is too much mischief unchecked behavior going on at the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden has turned this country upside down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp woman who loves her country is horrified at what President Biden has done to America.

Outsiders bragging about slipping into The Villages

A Village of La Reynalda resident says that outsiders have bragged about the methods they use to slip into The Villages to use the amenities.

Photos