Jealous resident of The Villages arrested in break-in at man friend’s home

A jealous resident of The Villages was arrested in a break-in at her man friend’s home.

Jessie Lynn Parker, 29, who is living at 1014 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested Wednesday night at the home of her man friend at the Harbor Hills gated community in rural Lady Lake. She is facing a charge of trespassing. Because the trespassing charge is considered a violation of her probation, Parker was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Parker received a text from her man friend and they met at a neighborhood in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. While the two were together, Parker became “upset” when her man friend revealed he has been in a sexual relationship with someone else.

Parker hitchhiked to the man’s home in Harbor Hills and let herself in a backdoor. The man was alerted through video surveillance to her presence in his home. He used the intercom function to order her to leave.

Deputies arrived on scene and took Parker into custody.

She has a history of arrests:

• Parker had been arrested March 6, 2022 when she was a passenger in a black Ford Mustang driven by her on-again off-gain boyfriend, who had weapons and ammunition in the vehicle. A judge previously had issued an order forbidding Parker from having contact with the man after an altercation at his home.

• Parker had been arrested in April 2021 after violating a no contact order by paying an early morning visit to the man’s home. Criminal charges in that case were eventually dropped.