More officials interested in cracking down on driveway painting and design

By Meta Minton

More officials are looking at cracking down on driveway painting and design in The Villages.

A pair of red hot Rolling Stones-style lips painted on a driveway appeared to be the tipping point in Community Development District 10. Supervisors indicated enough is enough and will be considering a change that will require homeowners to apply to the Architectural Review Committee for permission to repaint their driveways. The idea is to rein in bold messages and hot colors.

Community Development District 5 supervisors on Friday indicated they are in the same mindset.

CDD 5 Supervisor Mark Schweikert pointed to a Village of Sunset Pointe driveway that has a mural with butterflies, birds and flowers.

“Some people think it’s beautiful, others don’t,” Schweikert said.

He also said residents have expressed their concern that homeowners could start using their driveways to express their political beliefs.

CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow noted that in the past there hasn’t been a need to impose governmental oversight of driveway painting.

“We live in different times today,” Kadow said.

Community Development District 1 has already taken action to restrict loud driveway colors.

Do you favor stricter rules on driveway painting? Share your thoughts at news@villages-news.com

