Mother in The Villages warned to get son’s hoarding under control

A mother in The Villages has been warned to get her son’s hoarding under control.

Community Development District 5 supervisors on Friday expressed their frustration and exasperation with the longstanding problems at the home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. Barbara Packard lives in the home with her son, 37-year-old Jeffrey Charles Packard. Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners.

Photographs introduced as evidence at a public hearing at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, showed grills, a mop bucket and wire mesh, among other items, in the driveway of the Packard home.

Packard, using a cane, detailed the challenges she and her son have faced while trying to bring the property into compliance.

She said their freezer went down “due to the heat” and they have been busy grilling and smoking in an effort to save the meat which had been stored in the freezer.

She also claimed her son has been busy trying to clean up the driveway, but said it’s been difficult because of the extreme heat.

“He’s gotten dehydrated due to the heat. That’s why he couldn’t be here today,” Packard said.

Supervisors pressed Packard on past allegations that her son is a hoarder, regularly collecting discarded items from Villagers’ trash.

“You and your son are accumulating junk on your property. Your neighbors don’t want to live next door to a junkyard. It’s so unfortunate that you don’t see what is happening with your son,” said Supervisor Mark Schweikert. “You need to have a long conversation with your son, because he’s getting you into a mess.”

He pointed out that the photographs showed multiple grills on the property.

“You don’t need that many grills,” he said.

Packard admitted it’s been difficult to convince her son to stop accumulating items that have filled up the driveway, garage and front porch.

“He sees these things on the road and he brings them home,” Packard said.

CDD 5 has filed a lawsuit against Packard and a hearing has been set in October in Sumter County Court. CDD 5 legal counsel Mark Brionez said if the judge finds the property is not in compliance and an injunction could be ordered. If Packard does not comply with the court order, she could be charged with contempt of court.

“It could result in jail time,” Brionez warned.