Villager’s never-ending pool project frustrates Bridgeport neighbors

A Villager’s never-ending pool project is frustrating her neighbors in the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

The home is located at 603 Wake Forest Lane where a stalled pool project has become a neighborhood eyesore as well as a health concern. Stagnant water in the pool has attracted mosquitoes. Dust has been blowing into neighbors’ pools and trash has been overflowing from a dumpster at the site. A worker was also reportedly living in his car at the home, using the portable toilet set up for construction purposes.

Neighbors voiced their concern about the status of the home Friday morning before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors in a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The homeowner has been granted a number of extensions for the projects, which also includes a golf cart garage expansion. Neighbors said the extensions have benefitted the homeowner, to their detriment.

“She’s not a neighbor. She’s not living here. There’s a lot more sympathy for her than for the neighbors here living with the mess for a two-and-a-half-year project,” said Jean Dettling of the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

Another neighbor alleged that there was not enough room to put in a pool, so rather than hiring a reputable company, the homeowner got a “rogue” company to build the pool. Amid a myriad of excuses, the work has stalled.

Neighbor Marjorie Tracey said she and others are paying for the homeowner’s poor choices.

“I am the neighbor looking at this disaster. I don’t think you’ll find a pool company willing to take this over. It’s a nightmare,” Tracey said.

The neighbors also complained that Sumter County and The Villages have not coordinated with oversight on the project. They said it has fallen to them to repeatedly lodge complaints.

CDD 8 supervisors admitted they don’t have a lot of power in the case.

“Our authority is very specific. Very limited. We will try to do what we can,” said CDD 8 Board Chairman Larry McMurry.