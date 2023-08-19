CDD 2 residents will have chance to hear about Morse Boulevard safety study

Community Development District 2 residents will have a chance to hear about the recently completed Morse Boulevard safety study.

This month’s CDD 2 Question & Answer meeting, hosted by Supervisor Dennis Richards, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

A representative of Community Development District 1 has been invited to discuss the Kimley-Horn Morse Boulevard Multi-Modal Transportation Path Alternatives Evaluation Study. CDD 1 will have a town hall discussion regarding this matter to be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Reb Benson, CDD 2 representative on the Amenity Authority Committee will discuss the current AAC activities that should be of interest to CDD 2 residents.

Richards will discuss the proposed amendment to the complaint system regarding external deed restriction violations by requiring that individuals submitting a complaint must be a property owner of a residence in CDD 2.

For more information: Call CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an Email to: Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.