92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023
type here...

CDD 2 residents will have chance to hear about Morse Boulevard safety study

By Staff Report
Dennis Richards
Dennis Richards

Community Development District 2 residents will have a chance to hear about the recently completed Morse Boulevard safety study.

This month’s CDD 2 Question & Answer meeting, hosted by Supervisor Dennis Richards, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

A representative of Community Development District 1 has been invited to discuss the Kimley-Horn Morse Boulevard Multi-Modal Transportation Path Alternatives Evaluation Study. CDD 1 will have a town hall discussion regarding this matter to be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Reb Benson, CDD 2 representative on the Amenity Authority Committee will discuss the current AAC activities that should be of interest to CDD 2 residents.

Richards will discuss the proposed amendment to the complaint system regarding external deed restriction violations by requiring that individuals submitting a complaint must be a property owner of a residence in CDD 2.

For more information: Call CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an Email to: Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Thanks for the chuckle!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident got a good chuckle out of recent Letter to the Editor. She is grateful to the author of the letter.

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos