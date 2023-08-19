Impatient winner arrested in altercation at gaming arcade in Wildwood

An impatient winner was arrested in an altercation at a gaming arcade in Wildwood.

Tabias Rydell James, 33, of Oxford, was attempting to collect his winnings Tuesday night at the Spin the Wheel arcade on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he became upset with the cashier, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A security guard, who is over the age of 65, attempted to intervene in the situation when James, who was arrested in the aftermath of a shooting after a card game in 2018 and arrested later that same year at his place of employment at Brownwood Paddock Square, began yelling at the cashier. James pushed the security guard and the security punched James in self-defense.

James, who has five previous battery convictions, was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.