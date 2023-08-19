92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023
type here...

New four-way stop will help accommodate pedestrian traffic in Brownwood

By Staff Report

A new four-way stop will help accommodate pedestrian traffic in Brownwood.

The two-way stop is being replaced with a four-way stop at at the intersection of West Torch Lake Drive and Shady Nook Run. To view a map of the intersection, click here.

The change will be effective on Aug. 30.

The intesection of Shady Nook Run and West Torch Lake Drive at Brownwood
The intersection of Shady Nook Run and West Torch Lake Drive at Brownwood will be converted to a four-way stop

In April, Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. recommended the change to the Brownwood Community Development District Board.

The area sees a great deal of foot traffic, particularly during special events and the weekly farmers market. The intersection also serves as a turnoff for golf carts heading to the Brownwood Bridge.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Thanks for the chuckle!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident got a good chuckle out of recent Letter to the Editor. She is grateful to the author of the letter.

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos