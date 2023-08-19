A new four-way stop will help accommodate pedestrian traffic in Brownwood.

The two-way stop is being replaced with a four-way stop at at the intersection of West Torch Lake Drive and Shady Nook Run. To view a map of the intersection, click here.

The change will be effective on Aug. 30.

In April, Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. recommended the change to the Brownwood Community Development District Board.

The area sees a great deal of foot traffic, particularly during special events and the weekly farmers market. The intersection also serves as a turnoff for golf carts heading to the Brownwood Bridge.