85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023
type here...

Purple Alert issued for missing man in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Tony Hodges
Tony Hodges

A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Wildwood.

Tony Hodges, 36, was last seen in the area of Jackson Street in Wildwood and is believed to be traveling in a silver Ford Fusion 4D with Virginia license plate TSF6920.

Hodges is approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with black hair and  brown eyes. He was last seen wearing vivid blue shirt black shorts with holes and black shoes.

If you have any information, notify the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or call 911.

The Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Thanks for the chuckle!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident got a good chuckle out of recent Letter to the Editor. She is grateful to the author of the letter.

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos