Purple Alert issued for missing man in Wildwood

A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Wildwood.

Tony Hodges, 36, was last seen in the area of Jackson Street in Wildwood and is believed to be traveling in a silver Ford Fusion 4D with Virginia license plate TSF6920.

Hodges is approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing vivid blue shirt black shorts with holes and black shoes.

If you have any information, notify the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or call 911.

The Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities.