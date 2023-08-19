92.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Southbound Buena Vista to be closed between 466A and St. Charles Place/Turtle Mound Path

By Staff Report

The southbound lanes on Buena Vista Boulevard between County Road 466A and St. Charles Place/Turtle Mound Path will be closed Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25 for median excavation and installation of stormwater pipe liner.

If you are traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard southbound to go to County Road 466A, use Odell Circle as a detour. Make a left on Odell Circle, traveling eastbound, and then turn right on Canal Street to get to County Road 466A.

This detour will be set up during the construction work.

A northbound lane will be closed on Buena Vista Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Detour signs will be set up on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Traffic detour will begin on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466A. Follow the traffic signs to protect yourself and construction workers.

