Thanks for the chuckle!

To the Editor:
I want to thank Beth Silver for the chuckle in her recent Letter to the Editor. I really did get a good laugh. I’d also suggest she check her facts before making herself look so foolish in public.
Kathy Janes
Village of Briar Meadow
To the Editor:
I want to thank Beth Silver for the chuckle in her recent Letter to the Editor. I really did get a good laugh. I’d also suggest she check her facts before making herself look so foolish in public.
Kathy Janes
Village of Briar Meadow
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.