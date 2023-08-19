The Villages has really gone downhill!

To the Editor:

This morning I put some items on my lawn marked with a price. I put a $346 mattress topper and was asking $100. It was barely used. It was a brand name and advertised on TV. I also put a Cubii fitness device which was very expensive with a price of $50. The Cubii was used two times. Being that I put a ridiculously low price on these items, I’m shaking my head that these people can ignore the asking price and steal it. Boy, has The Villages really gone downhill.

Brenda Bronzi Estes

Village of Glenbrook