87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023
type here...

Unkempt villa could face fines as result of public hearing in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An unkempt villa was the subject of a public hearing on Friday in The Villages.

The home at 2572 Highmeadow Lane in the Apalachee Villas in the Village of Buttonwood prompted a complaint this past February to Community Standards. The complaint was about overgrown grass, weeds and mold on the home.

This house at 2572 Highmeadow Lane was reported to Community Standards
This house at 2572 Highmeadow Lane was reported to Community Standards.

In April, the violation was cleared after the owner, Francis Matthews, brought the home back into compliance. However, another complaint was received May 30 after the grass and weeds returned. As of Wednesday, the home remained out of compliance, a representative of Community Standards testified at the hearing before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The homeowner was granted seven days to bring the home back into compliance. If the home is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed each time the District is forced to service the lawn.

Matthews purchased the villa in 2017 for $190,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Thanks for the chuckle!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident got a good chuckle out of recent Letter to the Editor. She is grateful to the author of the letter.

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos