Unkempt villa could face fines as result of public hearing in The Villages

An unkempt villa was the subject of a public hearing on Friday in The Villages.

The home at 2572 Highmeadow Lane in the Apalachee Villas in the Village of Buttonwood prompted a complaint this past February to Community Standards. The complaint was about overgrown grass, weeds and mold on the home.

In April, the violation was cleared after the owner, Francis Matthews, brought the home back into compliance. However, another complaint was received May 30 after the grass and weeds returned. As of Wednesday, the home remained out of compliance, a representative of Community Standards testified at the hearing before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The homeowner was granted seven days to bring the home back into compliance. If the home is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed each time the District is forced to service the lawn.

Matthews purchased the villa in 2017 for $190,000.