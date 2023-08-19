87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023
type here...

Villager sentenced to state prison after seventh DUI conviction

By Staff Report
Donna Hansen
Donna Hansen

A Villager has been sentenced to 15 months in state prison after her seventh driving under the influence conviction.

Donna Hansen, 63, of the Village of Chatham, was sentenced earlier this month in Marion County Court.

Hansen had been free on $10,000 bond in a July 9, 2022 golf cart driving under the influence case when she was arrested this past June 20 after an intoxicated altercation with a man had her home. The prosecutor’s office on June 29 decided not to pursue the battery charge because the man she allegedly attacked expressed his desire not to see her prosecuted. However, the incident exposed the fact that the native New Yorker had been drinking, which was a violation of her bond in the golf cart DUI.

Prior to the 2022 drunk driving arrest, Hansen already had six convictions for driving under the influence, including convictions in Broward, Volusia and Palm Beach counties.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Thanks for the chuckle!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident got a good chuckle out of recent Letter to the Editor. She is grateful to the author of the letter.

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos