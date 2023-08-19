Villager sentenced to state prison after seventh DUI conviction

A Villager has been sentenced to 15 months in state prison after her seventh driving under the influence conviction.

Donna Hansen, 63, of the Village of Chatham, was sentenced earlier this month in Marion County Court.

Hansen had been free on $10,000 bond in a July 9, 2022 golf cart driving under the influence case when she was arrested this past June 20 after an intoxicated altercation with a man had her home. The prosecutor’s office on June 29 decided not to pursue the battery charge because the man she allegedly attacked expressed his desire not to see her prosecuted. However, the incident exposed the fact that the native New Yorker had been drinking, which was a violation of her bond in the golf cart DUI.

Prior to the 2022 drunk driving arrest, Hansen already had six convictions for driving under the influence, including convictions in Broward, Volusia and Palm Beach counties.