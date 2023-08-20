Dolores Robbins

Dolores (Dee) Robbins, former resident of The Villages, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 in Knoxville TN at the age of 86.

Dee lived life with love and kindness. She enjoyed entertaining, from singing on stage with Tom Mix in Chicago, tap dancing as the head of the Harvey Hoofers in her high school years, and throughout her life, piano playing, banjo strumming, and singing with friends. She was even known to do a magic trick now and then!

An avid gardener, she shared the bounteous vegetables and fruits from her yard with friends and family. She enjoyed quilting and has left many treasured remembrances with family members.

Dee had a lifelong love of all animals and advocated for their rights and humane treatment. She gave generously to animal welfare charities. Her home was adorned with photographs of her pets, from Chino her horse to Willie the cat and countless lucky dogs who shared their lives with her.

Dee’s house was always welcoming to neighbors who frequently congregated there for snacks and beverages. “Dee’s Bar and Grill” was open nightly, and the sound of laughter would spill out spreading love around the neighborhood. She could always find something funny to laugh about, and the family will miss all the phone calls and visits and chances to share in the lighter side of life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Bruce Robbins. She leaves behind sons, Jeff and Mike Lowery, daughters in-law, Lynne Lowery, Debbie Lowery. Stepsons; Bruce and David Robbins, step daughters-in-law, Debbie Robbins, Jennifer Robbins; her cherished sister, Marcia LeCompte, brother- in-law, Rick LeCompte, niece Celeste LeCompte, 9 grandchildren: Brian (Kelly), Justin (Brittany), Kevin, Jack and Albert Lowery; Samantha, Jordan, Sydney, and Bruce Robbins, 4 great grandchildren, Blake, Cameron, Jaxtin and Graysin Lowery, and numerous dear friends.

Her remains will join those of her husband Bruce, at the Bushnell National Military Cemetery in Sumpter County, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in her name to the Humane Society (humanesociety.org) or The Lambs in Libertyville, IL (www.lambsfarm.org).