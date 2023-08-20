85.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Homeowner in The Villages to face fines if she doesn’t get lawn back in shape

By Meta Minton

A homeowner in The Villages could face fines if she doesn’t get her lawn back in shape.

The home owned by Joyce Campolo at 2029 Fairview Lane in the Fairhope Villas in the Village of St. James was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was lodged April 21 regarding dead grass at the villa which she purchased in 2012 for $138,400. During the public hearing, photographs of the property were introduced as evidence, and showed bare spots in the lawn. Supervisors indicated the lawn damage could be due to lack of proper irrigation or mole crickets.

A homeowner could face $50 daily fines over the condition of this lawn in the Fairhope Villas.

A representative of Community Standards said a representative initially made contact with Campolo who said she would be bringing the property into compliance. Community Standards has not been able to establish followup communication and the property remained out of compliance as of last week.

Campolo was given 30 days to bring the property into compliance by re-seeding or re-sodding. If she fails to do so, she will face an initial $150 fine to be followed by $50 daily fines.

