Momentum building for ‘Sound of Freedom’ golf cart rally

The “Sound of Freedom” golf cart parade will be rolling from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood Paddock Square starting in the Creekside Care Center parking lot on 1050 Old Camp Road at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Residents of The Villages and beyond are invited to join the parade in a golf cart of their own or come watch to raise awareness of child sex trafficking in Florida. Inspired by Sound of Freedom, a recently released film that sheds light on human trafficking, the parade aims to get the word out that “God’s children are not for sale,” as said by Tim Ballard in the film.

You can seethe movie trailer at this link:

Charles Todd of the Village of Mallory Square has coordinated the event with Common Ground, a group of like-minded individuals who meet every week to discuss and share events taking place around the world. Todd and the group of about 75 individuals felt the movie did a very good job of tackling difficult subject matter, and they wanted to do something to spread its message.

“We thought that we really should do something to raise awareness of this, not only in the world but in our country,” said Todd.

The group has already seen support from people who have expressed interest in attending the parade, some even as far as near Disney in Orlando. Others have asked that similar events be held this coming October and January.