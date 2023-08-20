91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 20, 2023
type here...

Momentum building for ‘Sound of Freedom’ golf cart rally

By Jordyn Pennington

The “Sound of Freedom” golf cart parade will be rolling from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood Paddock Square starting in the Creekside Care Center parking lot on 1050 Old Camp Road at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Residents of The Villages and beyond are invited to join the parade in a golf cart of their own or come watch to raise awareness of child sex trafficking in Florida. Inspired by Sound of Freedom, a recently released film that sheds light on human trafficking, the parade aims to get the word out that “God’s children are not for sale,” as said by Tim Ballard in the film.

You can seethe movie trailer at this link:

Charles Todd of the Village of Mallory Square has coordinated the event with Common Ground, a group of like-minded individuals who meet every week to discuss and share events taking place around the world. Todd and the group of about 75 individuals felt the movie did a very good job of tackling difficult subject matter, and they wanted to do something to spread its message.

“We thought that we really should do something to raise awareness of this, not only in the world but in our country,” said Todd.

The group has already seen support from people who have expressed interest in attending the parade, some even as far as near Disney in Orlando. Others have asked that similar events be held this coming October and January.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s crack down on political flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident agrees with the idea of cracking down on loud driveways, but contends something should also be done about residents flying flags with political messages.

Trim the palm trees and forget about changing the flowers

A Village of Winifred resident says the palm trees need to be trimmed to avoid dangerous situations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Opposed to James Dockham’s letter and siding with Beth Silver!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident takes one letter writer to task and applauds another over their stances on presidential politics.

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Photos