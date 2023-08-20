Opposed to James Dockham’s letter and siding with Beth Silver!

To the Editor:

James, I very definitely agree with Mrs. Silver’s letter and can’t understand why anyone in their right mind would vote for Joe Biden when he has ruined our country with his stupid policies!

As far as Trump being a liar, which I disagree with, Joe Biden makes him look like an amateur! Like Joe said he has reduced our Nat Debt by $1.7 trillion, according to my math it was about $26T when Joe took over and now in two years it is over $32T. I guess that’s what he calls Bidenomics!! Trump added about $6T in four years and had to shut down our country because of Covid which cost at least $3T extra! Trump also never made stupid remarks about Putin like Biden did so that he always had the upper hand in dealing with him! Remember the old saying “keep your friends close and your enemies closer”! He had Putin under his thumb and Trump would never have released the sanctions on Russia’s oil which gave Putin the money to invade Ukraine, like Biden did two days after he took office! I agree Trump shoots his mouth off much more than he should as far as doing the job for America he’s been one of our best! What is more important to you president on TV telling you our economy is the best it’s ever been when we have inflation going through the roof, the threat of a nuclear war, Ukraine war, open southern border, walked away from Afghanistan which cost 13 American and 150 civilian lives, lost our energy independence because Joe shut it down, depleted our oil reserves down to 20 percent so he didn’t look to bad with gas prices, and I could go on and on!!

James you have to be smarter than that to make such a statement and if not you better start looking for a bomb shelter if Biden gets back in and take lessons on speaking Chinese!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills