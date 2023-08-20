Patricia McAllister

ROCKPORT, MAINE – Patricia “Pat” McAllister, died at home with her loving family by her side on August 4, 2023. Pat passed peacefully after dealing with cancer for an extended period of time.

Born on December 20, 1954, she was the daughter of Carlton and Barbara Payson of Worcester, MA.

Pat’s life was filled with adventures. She served on her town’s ambulance service for 21 years. She loved horses growing up and was so excited to bring them back into her life when her children were grown. Finding the Ukulele and playing in several groups for the last 15 years brought so much light and laughter into her life. She enjoyed all of her travels in the motor home, getting the opportunity to see America with her husband. She always talked about how blessed her life was. She was particularly grateful for the deep female friendships she made in her life and how they supported and lifted her up. She would most like to be remembered with a smile.

Other than her parents, Pat was predeceased by her sister Carla Payson. She is survived by her husband Michael of nearly 50 years; her daughter, Decha Bailey and husband Adam of Brewer Maine; her son, Mark and wife Stefanie of Rockport, ME, beloved grandchildren Liam and Maggie; her brothers, Kenneth Payson and wife Lori of Worcester, MA., Roger Payson and wife Carolyn of Holden, MA.; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, PO Box 1294, Rockland, Maine 04841 or you may visit their website at: popehumane.org/give-now/.

Family and friends are invited to join the McAllister family for a time of visitation on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.