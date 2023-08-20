91 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Representative of Coleman guards will speak about dangers at prison

By Staff Report

A union representative for guards at the Coleman Correctional Complex will be speaking next month to the Property Owners Association in The Villages.

Joe Rojas, the president of the union for the guards, will be speaking to the POA membership at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Union Advocate Joe Rojas with a sign mocking Federal Prison Director Colette Peters for calling inmates “neighbors.”

Prison staffers staged a protest in June at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages, calling attention to the staffing shortages at the prison, which is the largest correctional facility in the country. The union contends that understaffing at the complex is a threat to its members’ safety and the safety of the surrounding community.

In an announcement in its August bulletin, the POA said it is important to hear about concerns about safety at the prison, which is located near The Villages and the new Middleton school campus.

“As a neighbor in such close proximity to Villagers’ homes, the POA feels it is important to know more about the facility and concerns employees there have that may affect the safety of the residents,” the POA said.

