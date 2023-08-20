91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 20, 2023
type here...

Resident of The Villages jailed without bond after arrest on new drug charges

By Staff Report
Jessica Lynn Haggard
Jessica Lynn Haggard

A resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond after her arrest on new drug charges.

Jessica Lynn Haggard, 39, who continues to list an address at the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail on a charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was taken into custody in Leesburg by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

Earlier this year, an 85-year-old Villager, with whom Haggard was living, was arrested on a battery charge after an alleged altercation with Haggard. That case was later dismissed.

Haggard was arrested on fraud charges in 2020. She was arrested in 2019 after she was caught dumpster diving in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s crack down on political flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident agrees with the idea of cracking down on loud driveways, but contends something should also be done about residents flying flags with political messages.

Trim the palm trees and forget about changing the flowers

A Village of Winifred resident says the palm trees need to be trimmed to avoid dangerous situations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Opposed to James Dockham’s letter and siding with Beth Silver!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident takes one letter writer to task and applauds another over their stances on presidential politics.

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Photos