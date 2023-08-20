Resident of The Villages jailed without bond after arrest on new drug charges

A resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond after her arrest on new drug charges.

Jessica Lynn Haggard, 39, who continues to list an address at the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail on a charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was taken into custody in Leesburg by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

Earlier this year, an 85-year-old Villager, with whom Haggard was living, was arrested on a battery charge after an alleged altercation with Haggard. That case was later dismissed.

Haggard was arrested on fraud charges in 2020. She was arrested in 2019 after she was caught dumpster diving in The Villages.