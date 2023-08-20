Villager files paperwork indicating he’ll run for another term on Sumter Commission

A Villager has filed paperwork indicating he’ll run for another term on the Sumter County Commission.

Don Wiley of the Village of Hillsborough has pre-filed paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Wiley, a former chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and former supervisor in Community Development District 10, was appointed to the commission to succeed Diane Spencer who was originally appointed to replace Oren Miller who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Wiley was elected to the seat in 2022.

Villager Craig Estep, who currently serves as chairman of the Sumter Commission, had previously filed paperwork indicating his intention to seek another term.