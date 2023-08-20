Villager won’t be prosecuted in brawl with gal pal helping with surgery recovery

A Villager won’t be prosecuted in a brawl with her gal pal who was helping with surgery recovery.

Sharon Lee Baker, 59, of the Village of Santiago, was arrested June 23 on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. Her gal pal had traveled to The Villages to help Baker, who was recovering from eye surgery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman attempted to take Baker’s car keys, leading to the altercation. The visitor put Baker’s keys in her pocket, and Baker put the woman in a chokehold and tried to retrieve the keys from her pocket. The woman had suffered scratches on her left forearm and elbow. There were blood stains on her shirt and shorts. Baker fled the home prior to the arrival of deputies. A deputy contacted her by phone and she agreed to meet with the deputies at Cane Garden Country Club, where she was arrested.

However, last month, the prosecutor’s office announced that it would not be pursuing the case due to insufficient evidence.