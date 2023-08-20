91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 20, 2023
type here...

Villager won’t be prosecuted in brawl with gal pal helping with surgery recovery

By Staff Report

A Villager won’t be prosecuted in a brawl with her gal pal who was helping with surgery recovery.

Sharon Lee Baker, 59, of the Village of Santiago, was arrested June 23 on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. Her gal pal had traveled to The Villages to help Baker, who was recovering from eye surgery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman attempted to take Baker’s car keys, leading to the altercation. The visitor put Baker’s keys in her pocket, and Baker put the woman in a chokehold and tried to retrieve the keys from her pocket. The woman had suffered scratches on her left forearm and elbow. There were blood stains on her shirt and shorts. Baker fled the home prior to the arrival of deputies. A deputy contacted her by phone and she agreed to meet with the deputies at Cane Garden Country Club, where she was arrested.

However, last month, the prosecutor’s office announced that it would not be pursuing the case due to insufficient evidence.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s crack down on political flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident agrees with the idea of cracking down on loud driveways, but contends something should also be done about residents flying flags with political messages.

Trim the palm trees and forget about changing the flowers

A Village of Winifred resident says the palm trees need to be trimmed to avoid dangerous situations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Opposed to James Dockham’s letter and siding with Beth Silver!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident takes one letter writer to task and applauds another over their stances on presidential politics.

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Photos