Confused woman driving in circles taken to ER at Brownwood

A confused woman driving in circles was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood.

Rebecca Elizabeth Miller, 50, of Ocala, was at the wheel of a car at about 5 p.m. Sunday when she was driving in circles in a parking lot on Mulberry Street in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy found Miller behind the wheel and unresponsive. The car was still in drive. She was confused and thought she was in Ocala.

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She could not provide an adequate sample for a breath test. She refused to provide a urine sample.

Due to Miller’s apparent level of impairment, detention staffers refused to accept her at the jail. She was transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Brownwood where Narcan was administered to treat her apparent drug use.

Miller was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. A records check revealed she had bee convicted of DUI in 2010 in Marion County. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.