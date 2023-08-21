Dolores Edwards, 83, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice House after a long and graceful journey with cancer. Born and raised in Louisville, KY, she was the youngest of four children of T. Raymond and Anna Marie Sanders. Dolores (“Dee”) graduated from Presentation Academy in 1958 and married the love of her life, Lawrence Edwards later that year. Together, they raised a family of three children, Steve, Donna, and Sharon.

Dolores was a strong woman of faith, a devoted and loving wife, and a dedicated and exceptional mother. The family moved many times over the years in support of Larry’s career, and to ensure the best environment to raise a family. With every move, Dolores quickly transformed each new house into a warm and inviting home. Though her focus was always on raising their family, Dolores was also a successful real estate agent. After the children were grown, she enjoyed applying her business mind and keen organizational skills as a manager and an assistant to the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at various mortgage companies. Dolores concluded her professional career as an office manager at a medical clinic. In retirement, she actively volunteered within the community, giving back to organizations dear to her heart. Later, when she became a grandmother, she asked to be called “GranDee” by her five grandchildren, whom she adored.

Dolores and Larry moved to The Villages in 1999 and enjoyed a wonderful and active retirement, making many new friends whom she cherished. She is often referred to as a “very classy lady who always spoke kindly of others”. Dolores was well known for her wit, her fabulous parties, and her skill at bridge and billiards.

She leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Larry; children, Steve Edwards (Tracey), Donna Woodward (John), Sharon Edwards; grandchildren, Nicholas Edwards, Lauren Woodward (Sarah Cohen), Becca Grega (Peter), Leah Laskowski, and Daniel Laskowski.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life brunch in the church’s reception hall. For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed via the St. Timothy’s Facebook page and YouTube. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages or the American Cancer Society.