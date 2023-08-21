This August 14, 2023, Edward Obin took his resting breath in the hands of his wife, Lori.

He was born August 1947 in Boston Massachusetts. Throughout his 76 years, Edward served as an Operations Director with NCR/Fiserv, and spent his time off traveling and golfing with friends and family. Edward was a man of determination, compassion, and generosity. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Edward is survived by his wife Lori, his son Keith and his wife Patricia, his son Edward and his wife Carrie, his grandchildren Nicholas and Marazeline, his sisters Frances and Christine, his stepchildren Anthony and Gianna, and his beloved pets Basil and Serena.

Memorial Mass

Sept, 8. 8:30 am

St. Timothy Catholic Church

1351 Paige Pl

Lady Lake, FL 32159