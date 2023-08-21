Fleeing Best Buy thief prompts lockdown at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

A suspected thief fleeing from Best Buy prompted a lockdown at the nearby The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

Officers were on the lookout Friday afternoon for 26-year-old Clifford Charles Boyette-Carter of Lake City, who was suspected of committing thefts at Best Buy stores in Gainesville and Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Local Best Buy managers suspected he was on his way to their store at Village Crossroads. He was believed to be traveling in a dark-colored, four-door Cadillac.

Boyette-Carter got out of the Cadillac which was spotted in the Best Buy parking lot. Two Geek Squad members told police said he was running in the direction of the nearby Papa John’s pizzeria.

Boyette-Carter ran toward the Petco store with officers in pursuit. He sped over to the nearby Oak Meadows neighborhood.

He sprinted across Rolling Acres Road and jumped the chain link fence at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, just as vehicles were assembling in the car line for afternoon dismissal. Boyette-Carter attempted to open the door of an occupied vehicle in the car line, in which an adult was waiting to pick up a child. The school was placed on lockdown. An officer tackled Boyette-Carter on the sidewalk.

He was arrested on charges of interfering with school administrative functions, trespassing, prowling and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.