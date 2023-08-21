88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 21, 2023
Honduran distracted by cell phone nabbed for driving without license

By Staff Report
Kevin Omar Argueta Gomez
A Honduran native who was distracted by his cell phone was nabbed for driving without a license.

Kevin Omar Argueta Gomez, 26, of Vero Beach, was driving a black Mitsubishi SUV at 7:20 a.m. Sunday traveling eastbound on County Road 470 toward U.S. 301 when he was trying to manipulate a cell phone and was apparently distracted from driving, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Gomez told the deputy he was trying to set up his Google maps. He admitted he does not have a driver’s license and handed the deputy a passport from Honduras.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for texting while driving.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

