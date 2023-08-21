K-9 unit assists in arrest of Wildwood man with drugs in tool bag

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a Wildwood man with drugs in his tool bag.

Edwin Allen Smiling, 60, was traveling in a Chevrolet pickup at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in Bushnell when the driver failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs. Deputies searched a black tool bag in the bed of the truck and found methamphetamine concealed in a carton of cigarettes. Smiling, who had been seated in the passenger seat of the pickup, was smoking during the traffic stop. Inside the same tool bag was a small plastic bag containing marijuana. A large bong-style pipe, plastic baggies and an electronic scale were found in a separate blue bag. Smiling admitted the two bags belonged to him.

Smiling was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.