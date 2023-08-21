Old Mill Playhouse volume could burst your eardrums

To the Editor:

We went to a movie the other day for the first time in a while. The Villages says attendance is down and we’ve gone from three to one theater. As far as I am concerned, I won’t be going back any time soon. The volume inside the theater is so loud, we thought our eardrums would burst! They must think since we are old, we can’t hear, but the volume of audio in the theater is ridiculous. It isn’t good for our ears to sit through this blast fest and it certainly can’t help attendance.

Jim Christie

Village of Caroline