Response to Daily Sun Opinion piece on Fire Protection Fee

To the Editor:

There was an article in The Villages Daily Sun Sunday from Mr. Terry Yoder, CEO of T&D Group of Companies.

Here is my response to that article:

I read the article by Mr. Terry Yoder with interest about the proposed increase in homeowners’ Fire Protection Fee. Alongside, the businesses in Sumter County will also pay the Fire Protection Fee based on the square footage of their building rather than a flat fee of $124.

Obviously, when the businesses have to pay their fair share of the Fire Protection Fee, their charges will go up significantly. For years they have enjoyed the benefit of paying just $124 flat fee even if their building was 30,000 square feet, as Mr. Yoder mentions about his own building.

We are assuming the county commissioners have done their due diligence in forecasting their expenses and the increase in Fire Protection Fee is based on sound data.

It is good to see fairness in taxation being considered at the county level. It would be even better if The Villages looked at the fairness of our maintenance fee on our tax bills. Homeowners pay almost 99 percent of maintenance while the businesses in Sumter Landing and Brownwood pay about 1 percent of maintenance fee.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere