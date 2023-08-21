Teen with stolen gun and drugs arrested at Applebee’s in The Villages

A speeding driver with a stolen gun and drugs was arrested at Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages.

Traveon Jaquaad Samuels, 19, of Wildwood, was driving a vehicle which was caught on radar traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The vehicle pulled into Applebee’s on Bichara Boulevard and an officer turned on the overhead lights of his squad car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Samuels accelerated to a high rate of speed and continued to drive through the restaurant’s parking lot. His vehicle hit the curb, damaging the passenger side wheel.

A Glock 42 pistol was within reach of the driver. It was loaded with a 12-round magazine. A check revealed it had been reported stolen in Lake County. A black grocery bag in the vehicle was found to contain 15 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of a brown waxy THC substance, 19 pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride and a blue glass pipe. There was also $250 in cash in the vehicle.

A check revealed Samuels’ license was suspended.

Samuels was arrested on numerous charges including grand theft of a firearm, fleeing to elude law enforcement and multiple drug charges. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $38,000 bond.

Samuels was arrested in 2022 after a pursuit that involved a K-9 and helicopter.