The no pet policy at Publix bothers me. Most dogs are cleaner than most people. People with little dogs in a stroller should not bother anyone.

If your dog is well behaved, doesn’t bark and is not going to pee or poop n the floor was because it’s contained in a stroller, that should not be an issue. Most older people also like going out everywhere with their dogs because it’s a comfort and emotional support.

I would rather shop with dogs than with most people now a days.

I do not think is a health issue. It must be complaints from people who are mad at the world and if they can not be happy no one else can either.

They way our world is today, taking a dog to Publix should be the least concern for people.

One of the reasons I have stopped shopping Publix. I now shop Walmart pick up, my dog can sit in the car with me and they do not charge extra like Publix pick up or InstaCart.

Samantha Dee is the proud owner of a morkie.