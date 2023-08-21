91.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 21, 2023
By Staff Report
Thomas H. Neville
In loving memory of our husband and father Thomas H. Neville, who passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was the devoted husband of Sandra and loving father of Shannon, Thomas and Michael. He was also the proud grandfather to James, Shea, Kiley, Jake and Ryan.

Tom touched the lives of thousands of students throughout his 30-year career as a school administrator. He was a mentor to many and a well-loved by all that knew him. Being a servant warrior for his students was his priority and brought him so much joy. He always approached everyone with cheerful enthusiasm, kindness and humor.

He was an adoring husband. Tom and Sandy shared an inspiring love and were the best of friends. Tom and Sandy moved from Royal Oak, Michigan to the Villages in June, 2009 and we often said that “they found their people.” Over the last several years they made meaningful and sustaining friendships on the golf course, in their neighborhood and at the dog park. They were always so grateful for the special people that came into their lives.

The family is having a private service. A memorial and celebration of life will be held later this year in Michigan.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Eternal rest grant onto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of all the faithful departed, though the mercy of God, great in peace.

