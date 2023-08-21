91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 21, 2023
type here...

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 grateful for community support

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of directors of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I personally want to thank each and every person who purchased raffle tickets or donated. With 900 members and growing, we would not be able to support the various charities without YOUR support. Our donations have increased due to all of the generosity you have shown. Thank You.
Oct. 2 is our annual golf outing at Bonifay Country Club and we hope that your attendance and generosity will continue. Once again, I thank each and every person who came to our table to share their support and those who joined our Chapter.

Mike Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Daily Sun Opinion piece on Fire Protection Fee

A Village of Belvedere resident has a response to an Opinion article which appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun.

Old Mill Playhouse volume could burst your eardrums

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident warns that the Old Mill Playhouse volume could burst your eardrums.

Let’s crack down on political flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident agrees with the idea of cracking down on loud driveways, but contends something should also be done about residents flying flags with political messages.

Trim the palm trees and forget about changing the flowers

A Village of Winifred resident says the palm trees need to be trimmed to avoid dangerous situations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Opposed to James Dockham’s letter and siding with Beth Silver!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident takes one letter writer to task and applauds another over their stances on presidential politics.

Photos