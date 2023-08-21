Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 grateful for community support

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of directors of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I personally want to thank each and every person who purchased raffle tickets or donated. With 900 members and growing, we would not be able to support the various charities without YOUR support. Our donations have increased due to all of the generosity you have shown. Thank You.

Oct. 2 is our annual golf outing at Bonifay Country Club and we hope that your attendance and generosity will continue. Once again, I thank each and every person who came to our table to share their support and those who joined our Chapter.

Mike Race

Village of Buttonwood