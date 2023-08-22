Battle erupts between married men after renter moves in to their home

A battle erupted between two married men after a renter moved in at their home in The Villages.

Jonnathan Manuel Jones, 35, who lives at 434 Tarrson Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake, was taken into custody Sunday on a charge of domestic battery, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A man who said he is married to Jones and has been in a domestic relationship with him for seven years, told police he was “tired of being hit and punched by his husband,” the report said. He said he and Jones had been arguing over a roommate that was renting a room within their home. He said Jones became “angry” and punched him in the back with a closed fist.

The man said he turned away to try to shield himself and accidentally spilled a cup of coffee on the master bed. The report noted there was “a large wet area on the bed.” He also admitted he struck back at Jones in an attempt to protect himself.

Jones was booked at the Lake County Jail and the native of Venezuela was released after posting $1,000 bond.