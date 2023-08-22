Biden wants to cut Social Security to pay for undocumented immigrants

To the Editor:

It is easy to see why you would be content with the current administration operations in Washington D.C. After all, when in The Village bubble one can safely walk the streets at night without being concerned about muggers or worse. Likewise, our local businesses are not dealing with widespread shop lifting or swarm gang attacks stripping their merchandise.

As to what is being taught in the schools, why should you care, as your children are long gone from schooling. The fact that these teachings are destroying the history of all the good that America has accomplished throughout its history is of no concern to you as it does not impact your lifestyle or standard of living. New, unjustified requirements for more energy efficient home appliances demanded by uneducated bureaucrats are not of concern, as you already have all that you need for your lifetime. In the event that the current administration arbitrarily requires every automotive owner to purchase an EV, no concern, you will be long gone or no longer a car driver.

Finally, you will have had the opportunity to pay considerably less federal taxes over the last few years due to the substantial changes provided by the 2016/2020 administration. These will be gone in 2025 if the current administration remains in power. After all, we will all need to make financial and personal sacrifices to cover the cost of integrating over 5 million, and probably 10 plus million undocumented individuals invited in by this administration that are providing America with new crime and disease sources and no capability to function in a modern society. Again any reduction in Social Security and Medicare benefits to cover the undocumented will be of no concern to you as you will have passed on.

I am sure if you give consideration to any of these issues prior to voting in the 2024 Presidential election it might cross your mind to vote for the survival of the America that we all lived in before the current administration came to power.

Richard Staszak

Village of St. James