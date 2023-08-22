Claire Gelinas Langevin, 89, formerly of Pembroke and Strafford, NH passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023 at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages, Florida.

The daughter of the late Noel and Lucienne (Castonguay) Gelinas, Claire was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on May 30, 1934. Claire grew up in Portsmouth and Concord, New Hampshire. She was active in many Concord High School activities, including school government and cheerleading. Claire had just turned 17 when she graduated at the top of Concord High School’s class of 1951.

Service to their country was important in the Langevin and Gelinas families. Claire proudly served as a United States Air Force wife for more than 22 years. After their military life, Claire and her family settled in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Her Federal Government career included many years of service working for the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Although Claire had traveled and lived throughout the United States and the world, she always considered New Hampshire home. Bow Lake was her favorite place on earth and her happiest times were spent on the lake with her family – swimming, boating, fishing, sitting in the shade reading, and watching the loons and eagles.

Claire was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Langevin, daughter, Barbara Scarlett, and sisters Helene Pike, Lucille Allaire, and Jeanne Bobrowiecki. She is survived by her children: Joyce St. Onge and her husband Richard of Concord, New Hampshire, Ronald Langevin, Jr. and his wife Diane of The Villages, Florida, and Elizabeth Langevin of Heber Springs, Arkansas; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; her sister Cheryl (William) Manka of Southington, Connecticut, and brother, Richard (Barbara) Gelinas of Warren, Massachusetts.

In honor of Claire’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private. A celebration of Claire’s life is planned for a later date at her home on Bow Lake.

In lieu of flowers, Claire’s family recommends making a memorial contribution in her honor to The National Kidney Foundation at support.kidney.org