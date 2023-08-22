93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
type here...

Congressman Webster responds to constituents frustrated over passport delays

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster recently co-introduced the bipartisan Passport Modernization Act, a bill to make the passport application process easier and more efficient.

“My office has heard from countless constituents as they have faced frustrating delays with their passport applications,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “This legislation will bring much needed changes to help bring down wait times, modernize our processes and improve accountability to better serve the American people.”

Specifically, this bill will:
• Provide Special Hiring Authority to the Secretary of State to hire exclusively Passport and Visa Examining Series (GSA Code 0967) for three years.
• Require the Secretary to provide quarterly reports on processing times, delays and methods that are being used to eradicate the backlog.
• Require the Department of State to modernize the online passport filing system.
• Require the GAO to conduct a report on National Passport Information Center operations.

The bill follows a May 16th letter Webster and more than 160 colleagues sent to the State Department with specific questions regarding their internal communications and processes for passport applications to understand the challenges facing the State Department.

Co-sponsors include Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Cory Mills (R-FL), Max Miller (R-OH), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Maria Salazar (R-FL), Seth Moulton (D-MA), and Susie Lee (D-NV).

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why should there be restrictions on political flags?

A Village of Sanibel resident contends there should be no restriction on political flags in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are we better off with a bumbling president?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks if we are we better off with a bumbling president.

Biden wants to cut Social Security to pay for undocumented immigrants

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Biden wants to cut Social Security and Medicare and use the money to pay for undocumented immigrants.

Response to Daily Sun Opinion piece on Fire Protection Fee

A Village of Belvedere resident has a response to an Opinion article which appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun.

Old Mill Playhouse volume could burst your eardrums

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident warns that the Old Mill Playhouse volume could burst your eardrums.

Photos