Edward George Arman. Born into life on earth in Chicago, IL on 9/17/1937, ascended to eternal life in Heaven at 4:17pm on 8/17/2023.

Ed was one of 6 children born to the family of Elzabeth and Alfred Arman. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Julie, John, Alfred, and Jim. Ed is also preceded in death by his stillborn infant, Mary. He is survived by his sister Anna Hanlon, of The Villages.

Ed met the love of his life, Patricia McGuff, when they were children, playing Kick the Can in their west side neighborhood in Chicago. They had their first ‘movie date’ at age 12. Ed was asked to leave High School early in order to help provide for the family, which of course, he did. Ed later enlisted in the Army and continued corresponding with Pat for those two years. They were married on 8/6/1960. Together they created a wonderful family with the birth of their 3 children, Leslie, Laura, and Chris, in Oak Park, IL.

Ed was an honest, hardworking painter and decorator and a wonderful provider for his family. He often worked many ‘moonlight’ jobs on evenings and weekends. The Catholic faith was a central part of their family, as both Ed and Pat supported St. Catherine of Siena’s Parish in creating its pre-school, calling Bingo on Tuesday nights, and volunteering in many ways to support the church. He enjoyed playing golf on Sunday mornings, so attending Saturday night mass was their routine for much of their life. Frank Sinatra was one of Ed’s favorite entertainers, and he was often heard singing one of his songs while relaxing in his recliner after a hard day of work.

Ed and Pat were terrific hosts and created wonderful Christmases for their extended family. Their home was always open for anyone who needed to talk or who wanted to share a meal. Their hard work and wise parenting paid off, as each of their children graduated from college and are all happily married. Each of their 7 grandchildren have also successfully graduated from college. Ed was, justifiably, so proud of his family!

He and Pat retired at a young age to their home in The Villages, purchasing in 1988. They enjoyed the golf and swimming pool lifestyle for many years where they made countless friends. They were blessed to have had the opportunity to travel to many wonderful places in our world: The Bahamas, Alaska, Dubai, European excursions, and a cruise to Ireland/British Isles – often traveling with Pat’s sisters Beverly and Carol.

After 32 years of living in their single-family home in the Village of Country Club Hills, Ed and Pat moved into the beautiful Freedom Pointe Community. They both felt blessed to live in such a lovely building with kind and helpful staff. Although the last year of Ed’s life was a struggle with various health issues, he knew that Freedom Pointe was the best place for he and Pat to live and for Pat to participate in its vibrant community.

God blessed the earth, and by extension, many wonderful people by creating Ed. We are grateful for Ed’s life of modeling dedication to his wife and family, his wise judgment, his conscious effort to do the right thing, and his amazing sense of financial matters. We are blessed to know that he is now living in Heaven with a renewed body and mind, with no pain or sorrow. We trust that we will see him again…

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to support Ed’s favorite charity which is a school for deaf and blind children in Illinois: the Philip J. Rock Foundation, their website: https://pjrfoundation.org