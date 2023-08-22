Frank Noonan passed away at age 90 on August 17, 2023 in Leesburg, FL. He was born in Hempstead, NY on November 23, 1932, the youngest child of Cornelius and Margaret Noonan. He married his beloved wife Elizabeth “Betty” Hinchman on April 26, 1958 who predeceased him in 2018.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Schumacher and her children Kristi Celentano and Michael Celentano, his wife Kiley and their son Rylan, and her stepchildren Ryan Schumacher, his wife Celise, and Casey Schumacher; son Kevin, his wife Tammie and their children Catherine, Josh, and Ryan; daughter Maureen Truitt, her husband Donnie, and their children Morgan, Lindsay, and Madison; son Michael, his wife Ann, and their daughter Nicole; son Edward, his wife Norma, and their children Norma, Edward, and Candace; son Christopher, his wife Kristina, Christopher’s son Anthony Sangalang, and Kristina’s children Khyrstyn Brown, her husband Austin, their children Brynlee, Haddie, Mayley, and Oaklyn, Colton Brumley, Kylie Brumley, and her children Kingston and Journee; sister-in-law Edna; myriad nieces and nephews, dear friends, and other extended family members who enriched his life greatly. He is predeceased by his siblings Joe, Jim, Helen, Peggy, and Jerry, son Dennis, and grandchildren Donnie and Amber Truitt.

Near the close of the Korean War, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Iceland and then The Pentagon. Civilian life found him working for the New York Telephone Company on Long Island with family vacations in Lake George, then for Southwestern Bell when he and Betty relocated their family to Houston, TX to provide better opportunities for their children. When he retired in 1990, he stated that his goal was to be retired longer than he worked – and he achieved it!

At 88, his grandchildren discovered to their great shock and awe that he is a beer pong champion when he laid waste to them all. Being that he was both a basketball player and coach, this should not have surprised them. He was also an avid golfer, softball player, bowler, and swimmer. He was featured several times in The Village Sun for his multiple holes-in-one and home run stats. When he wasn’t playing sports or engaged in various activities with his visiting grandchildren (shuffleboard, bocce ball, pickle ball, poker, Greedy, feeding ducks, etc.), he was active in The Ancient Order of Hibernians and with his friends and neighbors from dinners to Rummikub nights and beyond. Give him a good western, a classic movie, a sports game, old reruns of Laurel and Hardy, and a shot of Jagermeister and he was a happy man.

A man of strong opinions and old-fashioned values, keeping up with the times was important to him from watching the news religiously to exploring online and posting regularly to his Facebook and Instagram accounts. “Big F,” “Big Frank,” “Grandpa,” and “Dad,” by any name you called him, was a straight shooter. You always knew where you stood with Frank, and you knew that he would stand with you and help you out in any way that he could.

Family was always the most important part of Frank and Betty’s life together and he would drive them all over the country visiting both family and friends who were as close as family. He even drove to Houston last year for Christmas at age 90! His favorite departing salutation to his grandchildren was, “Be good,” and he lived his life as an exemplar of those words.

He has now been reunited with his dear wife, Betty, and we know that they will be watching over us all, supporting us, encouraging us, and offering unheard opinions (some we wish we could hear, others we are maybe glad we can’t). He is dearly missed, but we rest easier knowing that they are together again.

Visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home at 134 N Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Tuesday, August 22 from 1-3pm. A Catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Wednesday, August 23 at 8:30am, followed by internment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL or to the Wounded Warrior Project in support of other veterans who have proudly served their country.