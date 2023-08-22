93.5 F
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Oxford man arrested after apparently attempting to dissolve meth in drink

By Staff Report
Ernest Andrew Burley
Ernest Andrew Burley Jr.

An Oxford man was arrested after apparently attempting to dissolve methamphetamine in a drink.

Ernest Andrew Burley Jr., 52, was a passenger in a white Dodge Ram pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in Oxford when the pickup was pulled over when the driver failed to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, a deputy noticed that Burley was stirring the contents of a black and orange metal cup. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on the truck, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up a clear plastic baggie with white residue. It was found on the front passenger floorboard, near where Burley had been seated. The white residue tested positive for methamphetamine. The cup that Burley had been holding was found in the front center console. The cup held multiple pieces of ice covered in a white reside that also tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Burley was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and destroying evidence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

