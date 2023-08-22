89.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Resident of The Villages released from rehab arrested with crack cocaine

By Staff Report
Luccas Leylend Dixon
Luccas Leylend Dixon

A resident of The Villages recently released from a drug rehabilitation facility has been arrested with cocaine.

Luccas Leylend Dixon, 27, who lives at 3098 Spider Lily St. in the Village of Fenney, was driving a red Ford pickup early Tuesday morning in Eustis when he was pulled over for an inoperable taglight, according to an arrest report from Eustis Police Department.

The officer making the traffic stop was familiar with Dixon, who admitted he was recently released from Lifestreams Behavioral Center and was staying at the Colonial Motel. The officer was aware the Dixon is a crack cocaine user, the report said.

A search of the vehicle turned up cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Dixon denied using cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

